Man kills wife over domestic dispute

KASUR: A man Monday killed a woman over a domestic issue in village Bhamba Kallan, Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur.According to police, Shamim Bibi had an altercation with her husband Javed Akhtar over a domestic issue four days back. In a fit of rage, Javed tortured her and left her outside her brother Babar’s house in village Mudhkey in a critical condition. Babar took her to a Lahore hospital where she died.