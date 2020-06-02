Two corona suspects die at Toba DHQ Hospital

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two coronavirus suspected patients died at the DHQ Hospital here on Monday.

Doctors told that Ghulam Yasin of Islampura locality of Toba Tek Singh and Abdul Hafeez of Rajana village Lahorianwala were admitted to the DHQ Hospital a day ago as they were suffering from coronavirus symptoms. The doctors told that their nasal and throat swabs were sent to the Punjab Public Health Refferal Laboratory for test but their reports were so far not received.

They added that both were buried in their native graveyards by adopting strict security and safety measures after offering funeral prayers with limited number of people.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead here on Monday. Reportedly, Syed Muhammad Anwar was allegedly shot dead by accused Akram Sandhu and his one unidentified accomplice.

Meanwhile, the district police spokesperson Attaullah said that melon seller vendor Maqsood Ahmed who was injured two days ago as a result of indiscriminate firing by a group on their opponent at Haidri Chowk had not died.