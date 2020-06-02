Young mother found murdered at farmhouse

Police on Monday found the body of a woman at a farmhouse located in the outskirts of the city.

According to the Gulshan-e-Maymar police, they found the body at a servant quarter of the farmhouse. The police said they along with rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities.

The police said an infant was also found in the servant quarter when the police reached the farmhouse. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Fatima, wife of Sajawal Lashari. According to SHO Shahid Hussain, a three-month-old baby boy, namely Dilshad, was crying in the room when police reached there.

He said the woman’s husband, who is a watchman of the farmhouse, was missing since and the police was looking for him. The officer said the victim was hit with a sharp-edge material in her face and head. He said they found the body after the victim’s father, namely Sultan, went to the farmhouse to visit his daughter and found her dead.

The ill-fated father then immediately informed the police about the incident. The police said the father told them that his daughter “had married the man of her choice about two-and-a-half-year ago”. The police suspected that the woman’s husband could have been behind the incident and had registered a case.

Man shot dead

A man was gunned down in a firing incident that took place in North Nazimabad’s Khandu Goth area. Police and rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the victim to the ASH where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

According to police, the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Kamran, son of Ilyas. The man was gunned down by unidentified persons over unexplained reasons, the police said, adding that no case had been registered so far.