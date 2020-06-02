12 held during crackdown

Islamabad:Islamabad Police has arrested 12 criminals during massive crackdown against anti-social elements in last 24 hours, the police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that during last 24 hours, Islamabad police accelerated their efforts and held 12 criminals including four drug peddlers.According to details, Bhara Kahu Police teams arrested 03 drug pushers during this operation. The nabbed persons have been identified as Muhammad Shehzad, Adeel Ahmed and Ehtisham.

A total of 1,260 grams hashish and 50 litres alcohol was also recovered from these nabbed persons. Furthermore, Shalimar Police arrested a drug pusher, Shemsher Ahmed and recovered 1,180 grams hashish from him.

Nilor Police arrested accused Umer Farooq and recovered one Kalashnikov along with ammunition from him. Homicide Unit police arrested accused Ghufran Hussain involved in murder case and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition. Sihala Police arrested accused Zaigham Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them.