LPG prices reduced by Rs2/kg

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified Rs2/kg reduction in the price of indigenous liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to Rs110/kg for the month of June 2020.

According to a notification, the revised LPG price is Rs110,027/MT, which includes Rs4,669 of petroleum levy, Rs35,000 of marketing / distribution margin and 17 percent general sales tax (GST).

The price of 11.8kg LPG cylinder is revised to Rs1,298.31 for June 2020 from Rs1,322 last month. LPG rates are revised at the beginning of each month, taking into consideration international prices and the dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Meanwhile, India’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised prices of the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders up to INR 37 on Monday.

The hike in LPG price is due to an increase in the international prices, the country’s largest OMC Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) said in a statement. This is the first hike by the OMCs after three consecutive months of price cuts.