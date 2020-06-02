What to do?

The pandemic is abruptly skewing upwards in Pakistan – a dangerous sign for the health sector and the public at large. The main reason behind this sharp increase is non-observance of precautionary measures by general members of the public. This is a precarious situation that may lead us into a blind alley. Before we reach a point of no return, we must act prudently for the safety of ourselves, our families and our nation.

We have a shabby health system that cannot withstand the jolts of Covid-19. The only way to come out from this pandemic safely is to follow all SOPs in letter and spirit. Restricting our movement until this wave of the pandemic is over will also be helpful in checking its spread. Instead of issuing confusing statements, the government must focus on a unified policy against the pandemic. A campaign may be launched to raise awareness regarding the drastic damage Covid-19 can cause to human beings. The civil society should also join hands with the health sector and the government for curbing the pandemic.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad