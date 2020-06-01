Four doctors test positive for corona in Dargai

DARGAI: Four doctors and two paramedical staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed Covid-19 patients to 170 in Dargai tehsil on Sunday. According to health officials, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dargai, Medical Superintendent (MS)

Dr Inayatullah Safi, Dr Dilawar Shah, Dr Ashfaq, Dr Ibrahim Salarzai, and two paramedical staff members tested positive for the Covid-19. MS Dr Inayatullah Safi said that all the doctors, paramedical staff members and other employees of the THQ hospital, Dargai, would undergo for a test of the Covid-19. He said that the labour room of the hospital was closed down after one of the health workers reported positive for the coronavirus. They said that swabs of 26 doctors and paramedical staff members had been taken and sent to the laboratory for the coronavirus test. The results for the test are still awaited.