KP CM’s adviser accused of misusing authority

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz former tehsil nazim Balakot Ibrahim Shah has alleged that Ahmad Hussain Shah, Adviser to Chief Minister on Population Welfare, through his armed men attempted to grab his commercial land and when he foiled the bid the former got booked him and his other family members on trumped-up charges.

“Since coming into power, Ahmad Hussain Shah has made many attempts to grab my commercial land. This time when we foiled his attempt he got me and my family members booked on trumped-up charges,” he told a press conference here on Sunday.

Flanked by former PML-N MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman, he said Ahmad Hussain Shah was misusing his authority to victimise his rivals. “I have bought 549 kanals of land in Soach area in Kaghan valley some six years ago but now Ahmad Hussain Shah wants to grab it,” he alleged.

“If police didn’t quash the FIR against me and my family members, we would take to the streets and block the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic for an indefinite period,” he threatened.