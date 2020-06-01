Poetry sharing life experiences with readers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Maar hee daalta hai dil ko yeh afkaar ka dukh
Jaan hee lo gay kabhi sachay Qalamkaar ka dukh
Wasim Jibran’s poetry is milky and buttery, expresses personal experiences of love and heartbreak. It revolves around a journey of blooming love story of an adolescent:
Ajeeb dard hai yeh mera masala cun kar
Tabeeb ne kaha es ki dawa mohabbat hai
Oski khusboo kay tassawar se tarrap utha houn
Phool rakhna na aay dildar meray kamray mein
Main bas tera chehra parrhta rehta houn
Shehr kay in akhbaroun mein kiya rakha hai
Woh pehli baar hee mil kar bicharr gaya Jibran
Abhi tu raabtay os shakhs se barrhnay thay
Shaed woh jibran mohabbat thi meri
Ghair thi lakin apni apni lagti thi
His poems vary in length. Together, they cause the reader to reevaluate his or her conception of love in all its forms. One thing I appreciate about his poetry is its honest expression, which reflects his growth throughout a multitude of relationships:
Os ne kiya salook Jo woh os ka zarf tha
Main ne kisi kay saath bhi dhoka naheen kiya
Auroun ko hum jo payaar se dekhain tu kis tarah
Ankhoun kay aaenoun mein anaaoun ki dhool hai
Mohabbat ho ya nafrat ho main ayyaaree naheen karta
Jo zaahir hai wohee baatan adakaari naheen karta
Wasim Jibran has a distinct talent not only at capturing atmosphere, but in unearthing and giving face to the feelings that occur at different and difficult stages of love and heartbreak, often through attention to the finest or commonest of details — a shade of tree, Nathia Gali where lovers meet amidst rising smell of hot coffee:
Ek shajar, Nathia Gali, aur garm coffee ki mehak
January mein tum ko tarpayain gi aksar dekhna
Kaghzi phooloun se kitni khushbooyain uthnay lageen
Haath kia rakha jo tu ne ek zara guldaan par
Os kay baloun ko chooa Jibran tu aisa laga
Haath jaisay rakh deeya main ne Gul-o-Rehan par
Sab dekhawa tha Jo adawat thi
Os ko muj se bohat mohabbat thi
Youn mujay kiyoun bhola deeya os ne
Bhool jana tu meri aadat thi
Although his verses are broken down into musings that mostly deal with romantic love between couples, but it doesn’t mean that with the recurring concept of loving the poet separates himself from his surroundings:
Hayat Khahish Such Aagahee Ishq Khawab Dunya
Meri nazar mein tamam dukh hai tamam dukh hai
Jis ko yeh lainay gayay haath na aaee un kay
Laash doli mein yeh saffak utha laayay hain
Waim Jibran’s writing style is similar across the board and there is a lot of intensity in the usage of words symbolizing passion, ecstasy, etc. His poems do not leave the reader alone in the experiences life brings.