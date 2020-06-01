Poetry sharing life experiences with readers

Maar hee daalta hai dil ko yeh afkaar ka dukh

Jaan hee lo gay kabhi sachay Qalamkaar ka dukh

Wasim Jibran’s poetry is milky and buttery, expresses personal experiences of love and heartbreak. It revolves around a journey of blooming love story of an adolescent:

Ajeeb dard hai yeh mera masala cun kar

Tabeeb ne kaha es ki dawa mohabbat hai

Oski khusboo kay tassawar se tarrap utha houn

Phool rakhna na aay dildar meray kamray mein

Main bas tera chehra parrhta rehta houn

Shehr kay in akhbaroun mein kiya rakha hai

Woh pehli baar hee mil kar bicharr gaya Jibran

Abhi tu raabtay os shakhs se barrhnay thay

Shaed woh jibran mohabbat thi meri

Ghair thi lakin apni apni lagti thi

His poems vary in length. Together, they cause the reader to reevaluate his or her conception of love in all its forms. One thing I appreciate about his poetry is its honest expression, which reflects his growth throughout a multitude of relationships:

Os ne kiya salook Jo woh os ka zarf tha

Main ne kisi kay saath bhi dhoka naheen kiya

Auroun ko hum jo payaar se dekhain tu kis tarah

Ankhoun kay aaenoun mein anaaoun ki dhool hai

Mohabbat ho ya nafrat ho main ayyaaree naheen karta

Jo zaahir hai wohee baatan adakaari naheen karta

Wasim Jibran has a distinct talent not only at capturing atmosphere, but in unearthing and giving face to the feelings that occur at different and difficult stages of love and heartbreak, often through attention to the finest or commonest of details — a shade of tree, Nathia Gali where lovers meet amidst rising smell of hot coffee:

Ek shajar, Nathia Gali, aur garm coffee ki mehak

January mein tum ko tarpayain gi aksar dekhna

Kaghzi phooloun se kitni khushbooyain uthnay lageen

Haath kia rakha jo tu ne ek zara guldaan par

Os kay baloun ko chooa Jibran tu aisa laga

Haath jaisay rakh deeya main ne Gul-o-Rehan par

Sab dekhawa tha Jo adawat thi

Os ko muj se bohat mohabbat thi

Youn mujay kiyoun bhola deeya os ne

Bhool jana tu meri aadat thi

Although his verses are broken down into musings that mostly deal with romantic love between couples, but it doesn’t mean that with the recurring concept of loving the poet separates himself from his surroundings:

Hayat Khahish Such Aagahee Ishq Khawab Dunya

Meri nazar mein tamam dukh hai tamam dukh hai

Jis ko yeh lainay gayay haath na aaee un kay

Laash doli mein yeh saffak utha laayay hain

Waim Jibran’s writing style is similar across the board and there is a lot of intensity in the usage of words symbolizing passion, ecstasy, etc. His poems do not leave the reader alone in the experiences life brings.