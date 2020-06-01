close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2020

Former SC judge to hear Umar’s appeal

Sports

LAHORE: Supreme Court’s former judge Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has been appointed as an independent adjudicator to hear Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

“The independent adjudicator will now decide on the date of hearing,” said a PCB handout.

“As soon as the hearing date is confirmed, the PCB will make the announcement in this regard.”

