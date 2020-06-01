Three of family tortured over land row

BUREWALA: Three members of a family were tortured over a land dispute at Chak 253/EB here on Sunday.

Reportedly, the injured woman, her son Tanzeel and daughter said that we were sleeping in our house when accused Muhammad Safdar, Muhammad Shahid, Ghulam Asghar and their six unidentified accomplices forced their entry into their house and allegedly tortured them. As a result, they were injured, the complainants said.

The accused also tore off the clothes of the women. Later, Gaggo Mandi police rushed to the spot but still no action was taken against the accused persons.

Model goat farm: The foundation stone of international standard model goat farm was laid at 505/EB near Pakpattan Canal here on Sunday.

Renowned religious scholar Qari Muhammad Tayyab Hanfi and PML-N MPA Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar laid the foundation stone of the model goat farm.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Aslam Abdullah told that the model goat farm was not only an important milestone for modern sheep and goat farming in Pakistan but also a source of guidance for goat farmers across Pakistan.

He said that it was our honour that we had started first time in Pakistan this model goat farm from Burewala.

He told that the goat farm would also be a research center for sheep and goat called Happy Goat Park.