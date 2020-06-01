Man arrested for child abuse

LAHORE:Cantt Investigation police rounded up a pedophile who had abused a boy almost seven to eight times on different occasions in the limits of South Cantt police. On May 28, the accused identified as Bilal could not commit unnatural offence with the victim in his house as the boy’s father reached there while searching for his son.

Victim Feezan’s father Muhammad Arshad of Bhutto Chowk on Bedian Road, South Cantt, told that he found his son missing from the house in the morning at 7am on May 28. He started a search for his son and was attracted by hue and cry being raised by his son from the house of one Bilal living in the same locality. He entered the house and found his son lying naked in Bilal’s room. The accused escaped from the scene. The ill-fated father took his son home who later told that Bilal had already committed unnatural offence with him at least seven to eight times on different occasions.

The victim’s father lodged an FIR against Bilal on May 28, claiming that the accused was about to commit the sin with his son when he reached the spot and the accused fled from the scene. The FIR was registered under Section 377 P.P.C.

While talking to The News, DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed told that a special raiding team had been constituted to trace the culprit who was committing the sin secretly and would have continued to commit the crime if the boy’s father had not woken up earlier on the day of incident.

He said that the police team traced the culprit and others in the recent past by using an arsenal of high-tech systems and gadgets that were designed to enhance public safety, nab delinquents and save lives.

Dr Inam Waheed said that the police team arrested the accused, Bilal, from his house on May 29 and his sample would be submitted to forensic laboratory for DNA on Monday (today).

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore Investigation Wing unearthed a racket in Nawab Town area some days back and arrested a pedophile who had abused two children and escaped arrest as the victims’ families pardoned him after threats.

One of the victims’ family migrated from Lahore in shame. The accused had to kill his third prey due to sudden arrival of someone in the under-construction plaza where he took the boy to abuse him. And the murder of the 10-year-old boy brought police to the doorstep of the accused within 48 hours, otherwise, he could still be a threat to innocent children.