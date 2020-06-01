‘600,000 Tiger Force volunteers in province’

LAHORE:More than 600,000 volunteers of Tiger Force are performing duties at quarantine centres, field hospitals, mosques and other places in Punjab to implement SOPs regarding coronavirus epidemic, besides assisting the administrations in price control, and their performance is yielding positive results.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while addressing a meeting at Chief Secretary’s Camp Office. The meeting was attended by the Lahore division commissioner and other officers concerned while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of other areas attended the meeting through video link.

Usman Dar said that the scope of the services of the volunteers is being widened as the establishment of Tiger Force helped strengthen the link between the people and administration.

The Punjab chief secretary directed the officers that the Tiger Force is a useful human resource and their services should be utilised in the best possible manner. The administrative officers briefed the meeting about the performance and usefulness of the Tiger Force in their respective areas.

The meeting decided that the volunteers would be assigned duties during the tree plantation, and the campaigns against dengue and polio. Besides this, the services of the Tiger Force will also be used to assist the administration in flood arrangements, surveillance of locust, traffic management and other matters.

The meeting proposed that certificates of appreciation be awarded to the best-performing volunteers and, for this purpose, a formal ceremony be organised at the Convention Centre, Islamabad, where the prime minister may distribute the certificates among the volunteers.