Youth dies in accident

LAHORE:A car rider lost his life when his speeding car rammed into a tree on Canal Road at Johar Town on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Azhar, 18, son of Iqbal. Rescuers handed over the body to police.

roof collapse: Five persons of a family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Manga Mandi on Sunday. Upon being informed, rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out five people with minor injuries.

The injured were identified as Zeenat, 22, wife of Salman, Salman, 23, son of Saeed, Shakeela, 45, wife of Saeed, Zarmina, 12, and Ifra, 14, daughters of Saeed. They were shifted to Rural Health Centre Manga Mandi.