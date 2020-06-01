Overcharging, Covid-19 SOPs violation continue in wholesale markets

LAHORE:The government was unable to establish its writ to control overcharging as holy month of Ramazan also passed but no relief to the general public from overcharging and escalating prices of fruits and vegetables.

The situation of overcharging is even out of control in the wholesale markets of Badami Bagh, Singhpura and Gajjumata where the government remained unable to establish its writ. The wholesale price was not implemented in these markets besides open violations of the covid-19 SOPs. Further, the similar trend of overcharging and non-implementation of the price list and violations of the covid-19 SOPs were witnessed in the open markets.

On the other hand, Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal showed his performance only through controlled “surprise visits” which normally took place in his electoral constituency. Similarly, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik is performing through conducting meeting on video conferences with the district administration ordering controlling the prices and overcharging. The district management also knows that these orders are limited to the meeting only as no action will be taken on their poor performance on account of price control so they also pay no heed to these orders. Thus, in the whole situation, commoners are looser who also pay taxes which pay the salaries of these babus, elected representatives and ministers.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade reached Rs60 to 64 per kg, B-Grade at Rs54 to 58 per kg, and potato hard skin at Rs50 to 54 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs41 to 45 per kg, and it sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, B-grade at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs35 per kg, and C-grade at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg,.

The price of tomato A-grade was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, B-grade at Rs17 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg, and C-grade at Rs15 to 17 per kg, mixed sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reached Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 180 per kg, garlic Chinese was sold at Rs350 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs310 to 320 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Brinjal price was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg, cucumber local was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Bitter gourd local was fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Zucchini long was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, Zucchini round at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, and zucchini local was fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. The lemon price was fixed at Rs140 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg. Price of cauliflower was increased to Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Pumpkin was increased to Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, B-grade at Rs25 to 27 per kg, while mixed sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum price was increased to Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The price of pea was fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs200 per

kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Methi was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg not sold.