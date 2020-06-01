Liverpool’s training return a massive lift for Klopp

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp admitted on Sunday that it has been a “massive lift” to see his Liverpool squad back training together as they prepare for the return of the Premier League.

The English top flight is set to restart on June 17 and teams have been able to resume group training after weeks of isolation due to the coronavirus lockdown. It has been an especially frustrating time for Liverpool boss Klopp, whose side were two wins away from clinching the Premier League title when the season was halted because of the pandemic in March. Liverpool have a 25-point lead over second placed Manchester City, putting their first English title for 30 years within touching distance if the season does restart.The Reds’ first game back is scheduled to be the Merseyside derby against Everton and Klopp is building his players’ fitness towards that date.