Light rain, drizzle occur in several areas of city

Light rain and drizzle were reported on Sunday night in different areas of Karachi, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Baldia, Clifton and Nazimabad, under the influence of a westerly wave that pulled moisture from the sea.

“This phenomenon starts after 15 June in Karachi but this time it has started at least two weeks earlier. A westerly wave in the upper parts of the country pulled moisture from the sea and it resulted in light rain and drizzle in some parts of Karachi on Sunday evening,” said Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer (CMO) at the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Although the temperature dropped after the rain but due to high humidity, the feel-like temperature aggravated in the city. In some areas of the city, people also reported power breakdowns following the light rain.