close
Sun May 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

Bilal plays cricket with his father

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan’s off-spinner Bilal Asif is keeping himself busy by playing indoor cricket with his father during the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old Bilal shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen facing his father. “My Dady is my partner nowadays,” Bilal tweeted”. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also retweeted the video and asked cricket fans to name their indoor cricket partner. PCB: ‘What a wonderful pair, great to see this special bond.’ ‘Who is your indoor cricket partner these days tell us in the comments!’

Latest News

More From Sports