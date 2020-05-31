Bilal plays cricket with his father

LAHORE: Pakistan’s off-spinner Bilal Asif is keeping himself busy by playing indoor cricket with his father during the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old Bilal shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen facing his father. “My Dady is my partner nowadays,” Bilal tweeted”. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also retweeted the video and asked cricket fans to name their indoor cricket partner. PCB: ‘What a wonderful pair, great to see this special bond.’ ‘Who is your indoor cricket partner these days tell us in the comments!’