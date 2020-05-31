14 gamblers held

Rawalpindi: In a crackdown against anti-social elements, police have rounded up 14 alleged gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs1,71, 300 and other valuable items from their possession here on Saturday.

A spokesman for police informed that acting on a tip off, a police team under the supervision of SHO Kahuta, Muhammad Asif, SHO Kallar Saydian, Malik Allah Yar conducted a raid in an area of Kahuta and apprehended 14 alleged gamblers identified as Muhammad Bashir, Jahanzeb Hassan, Arslan Raza, Nasar Iqbal, Muhammad Irfan, Asif Iqbal, Ejaz Ahmed, Shahid Asghar, Afzal Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan raza, Faiz Iqbal, Raja Sagheer and Mudasir Nazeer and recovered betting money amounting to Rs1,71, 300, 14 partridges and other valuable items when they were busy in activities of gambling on partridge bid.