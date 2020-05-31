Malta seizes $1 billion in counterfeit Libyan money

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VALLETTA: Maltese authorities have seized counterfeit Libyan money worth $1.1 billion that was printed by a Russian firm and worsen the north African country´s economic problems, the US State Department said.
There was no official statement on Saturday from Valletta although Malta Today newspaper had published a report about $1.1 billion in counterfeit money seized in Malta on its Facebook site that was no longer available.
"The United States commends the Government of the Republic of Malta´s announcement May 26 of its seizure of $1.1 billion of counterfeit Libyan currency printed by Joint Stock Company Goznak -- a Russian state-owned company -- and ordered by an illegitimate parallel entity," the State Department said.