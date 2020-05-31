Masks now a must in crowded spaces, says Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Masks in crowded spaces have now been made mandatory in Pakistan a day after the nation saw a record number of coronavirus-linked deaths as well as a spike that was unseen in 24 hours since the disease first emerged in the country in late February.

In a news conference on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said: “Wearing masks at crowded places has now been declared mandatory to prevent spread of coronavirus.”

The latest move came as Pakistan’s coronavirus cases leapt to 66,457 after 2,439 new cases with 78 deaths, setting a new grim milestone in a 24-hour period according to the federal government’s official platform as of Saturday morning. At least 1,403 have died.

The PM’s aide said in view of the growing number of virus cases and deaths due to the disease, the government was left with “no option” except to declare wearing of masks a must at mosques, markets, shopping malls, public transport, and other crowded places”.

He appealed to the masses to “strictly” follow precautionary protocols and other measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Dr Mirza said 78 people, including four health workers, died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is “the biggest tally in a single day in Pakistan”. “Health workers are the frontline force in fight against Covid-19 and the government has taken a number of measures to protect health workers under the ‘We Care’ programme,” he added.

Regarding some messages circulating on social media based on disinformation, the PM’s aide urged opinion makers to guide people how to prevent the contagion instead of forwarding and promoting fake news on digital platforms.

He also urged families of Covid-19 patients to be patient while interacting with health workers at hospitals.

Dr Mirza said the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 36 per cent, while local transmission rate stands at 92 per cent. “Despite the rise in cases, only around 25 per cent of our health systems have been engaged so far,” he added.

Also speaking at the media briefing, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf, said: “We have brought back 33,000 stranded Pakistanis from over 55 countries after the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

Twenty thousand more Pakistani expatriates will be brought home from June 1-10, Yusuf added. “Facilitating labourers in Gulf countries is our priority,” he said. He added that a comprehensive policy to facilitate the stranded Pakistanis will be announced soon.

About land borders, Yusuf said: “Our frontiers with China and India are closed while goods transport has been allowed on the Torkham and Chaman border for six days a week.”

Meanwhile, Shehryar Afridi, chairman Kashmir Committee and lawmaker was found positive for coronavirus infection and had gone into self isolation, state media reported.

Afridi urged people to strictly follow the protocols as close interaction with others can help spread this fatal disease.