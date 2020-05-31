PA session in hotel flayed

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad termed the Punjab Assembly (PA) session starting next week in a local hotel waste of people's money, saying billions of rupees will be spent on the session like National Assembly sessions but not a single public welfare bill will be passed in it.

The Barabri Party Pakistan chairman said the assembly session is being held in a hotel because of fear of corona to the participants. He said the meeting could have been held on the premises of the Punjab Assembly by taking security measures. In the past, both the government and the opposition used to meet for such sessions on the steps of the Punjab Assembly building, said Jawad Ahmad in a video link conversation with his party workers. He said that preparations for hike in electricity prices are worrisome.

Electricity tariffs should have been reduced. The government has covered up the inquiry report of the IPPs sector, he alleged. If the report had come to the light and the culprits had been identified, it would have resulted in reduction in electricity prices, he said.