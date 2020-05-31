Four women reunited with families

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Sherakot investigation police reunited three sisters and a married woman with their families.
The three sisters were identified as Sakina, 19, Iqra, 17, and Maryam, 16. They had left their house as they were sick of parents’ admonishment.
A woman, Kiran Shahzadi, was reunited with her family as she had disappeared due to her husband’s abominable behaviour.
Action: The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore has directed the officers concerned to take stern action against the vehicles with unauthorised police lights and tinted glass.