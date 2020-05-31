close
Sun May 31, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

Four women reunited with families

Lahore

LAHORE : Sherakot investigation police reunited three sisters and a married woman with their families.

The three sisters were identified as Sakina, 19, Iqra, 17, and Maryam, 16. They had left their house as they were sick of parents’ admonishment.

A woman, Kiran Shahzadi, was reunited with her family as she had disappeared due to her husband’s abominable behaviour.

Action: The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore has directed the officers concerned to take stern action against the vehicles with unauthorised police lights and tinted glass.

