Sun May 31, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

‘PM, CM dangerous for country’

Lahore

Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

LAHORE : PML-N Punjab Secretary Information Azma Bokhari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have become more dangerous for the country and its people than locusts.

In a press release, the PML-N leader said those who used to issue certificates declaring people “thieves” had emerged as “registered thieves.”

Azma Bokhari said that the rulers were damaging the economy as locusts were damaging the crops. She said the rulers were worried about Shahbaz Sharif and added former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was facing the accountability process.

