Sun May 31, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

Four more die of Covid-19

Peshawar

MINGORA: Another four people have died of coronavirus, taking the death toll from Covid-19 to 44 in Swat district, health officials said on Saturday. The officials said that 55 more people had tested positive for the virus, raising the total number of the corona patients to 880 in the district. About 368 people have recovered from coronavirus.

