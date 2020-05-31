Gold prices rise Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose Rs300/ tola on Saturday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates increased to Rs97,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs258 to Rs83,591.

In the international market, gold rates increased $4/ounce to $1,730/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.