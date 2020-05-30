Dr Babar Awan hints at law reforms in June

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday hinted for law reforms in the coming days during the upcoming session of the National Assembly which will commence from June 5.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill called on Dr Babar Awan at his residence on Friday, and matters relating to political and parliamentary affairs with regard to legislation in Parliament and constitutional matters were come under discussion during their meeting.

Dr Babar Awan while talking with to Dr Shahbaz Gill said that next four to five weeks were important for the legislation in Parliament.

He said the law reforms that would come up in Parliament in upcoming session of both the houses of Parliament include reforms in police, judicial and also in law for inheritance rights of women. Dr Babar Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a law reforms committee. “Prime Minister Iman Khan will monitor the law reforms committee himself and the meeting of the committee has been summoned in next week,” he said.