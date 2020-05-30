NAB’s inquiry against Punjab labour minister begins

LAHORE: The NAB has started looking into complaints accusing Punjab Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi of taking bribe from regional offices of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) on a monthly basis.

The Bureau has received multiple complaints against the provincial minister of alleged misuse of authority, taking money from PESSI regional offices on a monthly basis by threatening staff with frequent transfers, appointing favourites to carry out illegalities.

It has started the complaint verification process against the minister and sought record from the departments concerned. Talking to The News, Labour minister Ansar Majeed said that it’s too early to comment on a premature thing. He said that the Bureau had started a complaint verification process which cannot be considered an inquiry against him. The minister denied allegations against him, terming it nothing but a character assassination campaign.