Killer of wife arrested, remanded

LAHORE:A man who killed his wife by hitting her with a hammer has been arrested by the Lahore Investigation Wing.

The accused Javed Jutt of Maraka Quarter, Multan Road, hit his wife Komal Shahzadi multiple times on the head at her home in the Sundar area. Komal was admitted to hospital where she expired four days after her admission.

The accused Javed Jutt killed his wife over extra-marital relations with many men. On 5th May, Javed had an exchange of hot words with Komal and got infuriated when she responded in the same fashion instead of accepting her mistake. He left the room, returned with a hammer and started hitting in her head and other parts of the body. As a result, Komal went unconscious and the accused fled the scene.

The victim expired in hospital four days after the incident. Sundar Investigation police replaced the Section 324 PPC with 302 PPC as the victim Komal expired on May 10th. A special team under the supervision of SP Investigation Sadar Mansoor Qamar was constituted to trace the killer.

When contacted, SP Investigation Mansoor Qamar could not reply where from the accused was arrested and murder weapon traced. He did not even know the date the police had arrested the accused.

Later, this scribe contacted DIG Inam Waheed who told that the accused was arrested from Multan Road on 20th May and the murder weapon was recovered from his house. He said that during the course of interrogation, the accused confessed to have killed his wife on 5th May for honour.

DIG Inam said the accused was moving from one place to another to avoid his arrest. However, the police managed to locate him through advanced technology and recovered the murder weapon he had concealed in his house. The accused was on physical remand until June 1, he added.