CM Usman Buzdar stresses joint efforts to check virus spread

LAHORE:Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Friday to discuss anti-coronavirus drive and future strategy.

The chief minister stated that around 224,000 have been tested in Punjab; 6,338 coronavirus patients have been recovered and 927 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. Now, the number of patients is 22,964 in Punjab and around 5,400 have been tested during the last 24 hours. He directed to effectively implement the SOPs adding that public cooperation was imperative in this regard. He told that funds had been provided to the health department on a priority basis as public health was most important. Patients have been allowed home isolation and the government is taking every step to reduce the spread of this disease, he added.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had taken effective measures and the decision of closing educational institutions, marriage halls and cinemas was taken in the larger public interest. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as this would yield positive results. Every stratum will have to play its role and more steps will also be taken to protect public lives, he stated. The CM directed the line departments to get implemented the guidelines. Health Minister briefed the CM about anti-coronavirus arrangements.

locust control: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here Friday to review anti-locust steps being taken in the province.

Addressing the meeting, he announced reserving his helicopter for locust surveillance in affected districts and issued necessary directions to the agriculture department and PDMA in this regard. He also directed the line departments to remain vigilant round-the-clock and every possible step be taken to stop the usual spread of locusts. The Punjab government has provided Rs1 billion and aerial spray was being carried out in collaboration with the federal government to save crops from locust swarms, he added. The CM ordered that steps be continued to deal with any possible locust attack in the months of June and July.

“I have reviewed the field situation during my visits to Rajanpur and Bhakkar Districts. More than three lakh acres have been sprayed and locusts' monitoring is in process in 17 affected districts”, he said. The chief minister directed the department concerned that damages of locust attack be assessed and citizens especially the farmers be kept informed about the government steps. He directed that daily locust surveillance report be submitted to his office and experiences be shared with other provinces.

Chief Secretary, SMBR, secretaries of information and agriculture departments, DG PDMA and others attended the meeting.