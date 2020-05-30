close
Sat May 30, 2020
AFP
May 30, 2020

Australia may return to action with Zimbabwe ODIs in August

Sports

SYDNEY: Australia may return to international action in August with a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe penciled into the schedule in the northern parts of the country. The series, which like all Australia's fixtures for the 2020-21 season which have been announced is subject to change dependent on the Covid-19 situation, is also set to see them play their first international in the northern Queensland city of Townsville. The first two matches of the series - which begins on August 9 - are still to have venues confirmed but Darwin is the favoured location. However, with just over two months until the series there remains a lot to still come together for them to happen. Townsville previously hosted ODIs and T20Is between 2014 and 2016 involving Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong and Ireland. Outside of the 2015 World Cup, the last time Zimbabwe played in Australia was the 2004 tri-series.

