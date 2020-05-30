Swiss Int’l prepares its hotels for return to business post COVID-19 pandemic

Ras al Khaimah (UAE)/Switzerland: Swiss International Hotels & Resorts has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all of their hotels in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

This new SOP needs to be implemented before the re-opening of the hotels to receive their guests. Currently 75 percent of the portfolio is closed for business. The SOP is warranting the safety of the guests, the staff and the suppliers of the hotel. It is emphasized on cleaning, sanitization and protection from the contamination of the virus.

All hotels must undergo an in-depth checking process, whereby all procedures need to implement and will be checked. All hotels that have met the required procedures will be granted a so-called: “Eco-Vital Lifestyle Hotel Certificate”

This certificate will be clearly displayed at the hotels, in their public areas, so that the guests can see that this hotel has successfully implemented all Covid-19 safety and security standards.

Mr. Henri Kennedie, the President and CEO of Swiss International commented: “It is of the utmost importance that our guests, intermediaries, staff and suppliers are in complete comfort and safety when they are at our hotels and that they are informed of the cleanliness and sanitization processes. We have also taken this opportunity to encourage our guests for a heathier lifestyle.

The new SOP COVID-19 Safety and Security Standards is a must to implement at all of Royal Swiss, Swiss International and Swiss Spirit hotels. Swiss International hotels is operating hotels in Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria.****