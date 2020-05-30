Imran forms body to study plight of women prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a committee to study and investigate the plight of women prisoners in order to put in place institutional arrangements to address the issue in a comprehensive manner.

“A committee has been constituted, taking into account the plight of the female prisoners, whether convicted or awaiting trial, in overall context of gender biasness, prevalent in the society at large and issues associated therewith,” the PM Office said.

The committee comprises Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari (chairperson), Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Secretary Ministry of Interior, home secretaries and inspectors general Prisons of four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, founder and executive director of Justice Project Pakistan Sarah Belal and lawyer Haya Zahid.

The chairperson may co-opt any person as member of the committee, which will assess as to whether Prison Rules, Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 and international best practices are being adhered to with respect to women prisoners, especially their protection, rights, health, security and well-being.

It will ensure availability of gender-specific services for women prisoners addressing their physical, psychological, emotional and sociological needs. It will review Prison Rules and other relevant laws with a view to suggest gender-specific changes in order to bring improvements for women inmates.

The committee will also review the overall governance, legal aid and management systems/processes in prison administration and suggest improvements.

It will review individual cases of human rights violations and victimisation of women inmates and suggest measures for institutional accountability.

The committee will also assess the situation of children, accompanying women in jails, with particular reference to their education and social integration. It will suggest comprehensive and workable system of governance of prisons in the country with a view to ameliorating the plight of women prisoners.

It will also review post-release programmes to ensure that women inmates are able to adjust in society after they leave the prison. The committee is tasked to submit its report within four months.