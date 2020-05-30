FDE asks school staff to report for duty

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has asked the heads and administrative staff members of schools and colleges it oversees in the Islamabad Capital Territory to report for duty on Monday.

In a formal communication, FDE Academics Wing assistant director Anjum Zaheer asked area education officers of Islamabad's both urban and rural areas to ensure that heads of all educational institutions attend their offices from June 1 (Monday).

He said all administration offices would remain open from Monday to Thursday (10am-4pm) and on Friday (10am-1pm) unless notified otherwise.

"Heads of institutions shall ensure attendance of all administrative staff and their biometric attendance record(through face detection only) to be maintained," the official wrote in the order.

He said heads of educational institutions would ensure daily cleanliness and necessary up-keeping of the premises.

The official asked AEOs to ensure that the directions issued with the approval of the FDE director general are followed in letter and spirit.