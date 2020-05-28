Pakistan, Azerbaijan enjoy cordial relations

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan is very pleased that its relations with fraternal country Pakistan are steadily accelerating and both always enjoyed longstanding warm and cordial relations.

Many projects and productive cooperation between the two countries are continued in economic, military, military-technical, defence industry, security, cultural, media, science, education, energy and humanitarian-social fields. This has been stated by Ali Alizada Azerbaijan Ambassador for Pakistan on his country’s National Day being commemorated today (Thursday).

He said that several mutual visits of government and military officials have been implemented from both sides in yester year. The ambassador reminded that global COVID-19 pandemic affected the world countries has also not allowed the completion of some successful projects between our countries as well and forced to postpone many of them, but even in pandemic time Azerbaijan and Pakistan as two brotherly countries are continued to support each other.

Ambassador Ali Alizada reminded that the humanitarian-social works of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan are continued in Pakistan during this pandemic time too and the government of Azerbaijan has also allocated financial humanitarian aid to Pakistan for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 and elimination of consequences of pandemic in Pakistan. Pakistan has also supported the efforts of Azerbaijan to fight coronavirus pandemic and president of Pakistan attended the online summit meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement under the motto “United against COVID-19” which was held by the initiative of the president of Azerbaijan early this month.

The two presidents hailed the importance of the NAM online Summit in terms of strengthening efforts to combat the pandemic and its significant contribution to consolidating solidarity and international cooperation between the countries. The heads of state expressed also their confidence that the two countries will continue to support each other’s stance at the international level.

Ali Alizada said that the support of both countries to each other on Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh issues based on UN Security Council resolutions are also continued and discussed in every meetings. No any country has recognized the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, the world's leading organizations and many countries have also reacted harshly and negatively to the illegal elections held there in this year and Pakistan is also among these countries which stands by fair position of Azerbaijan by not recognizing Armenia as an independent state and condemning this aggressor country because of its occupation of the 20% of internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories.

The government and people of Azerbaijan highly value this brotherly and fair approach and Azerbaijan considers Pakistan its close fraternal country and will continue to support it at every forum.

He said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound by the relations strong friendship and strategic partnership which reflects the will of our fraternal nations and we remain committed to further strengthen our relations with brotherly Pakistan.