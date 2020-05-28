Govt mulling lockdown to put brakes on coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR: The constant violations of the lockdown have prompted the government to state that it would enforce strict lockdown if the number of Covid-19 cases increased after Eidul Fitr.

The experts said that the number of Covid-19 cases have increased and would further increase within next few weeks. The Covid-19 pandemic evoked an unprecedented response across the world. Countries like China introduced a strict lockdown in Wuhan. This was followed by similar measures by Italy and the UK. Some countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Sweden followed a nominal lockdown.

They fared much better than Italy and UK as their citizens behaved in a much more disciplined manner. Pakistan had its first case reported on 26 February. It enforced a country-wide lockdown on 1st April. Although, administration was somewhat successful in enforcing it in major cities, for rural areas it was almost life as usual.

It devastated the already fragile economy in Pakistan.

The government initiated Ehsaas Programme, which made cash payments to almost fifteen million individuals. In addition, several trusts, NGOs and philanthropists also distributed food rations amongst the most needy.

Realising Pakistan cannot continue with a strict lockdown, it started to officially relax it from 09 May, although the number of cases had been steadily increasing.

This menace will plague the world for many more months, the experts said.

Now the lockdown has been relaxed in many developed countries, they will follow a policy of mass testing, tracking contacts using technology, enforcing social measures, working from home and financial assistance to businesses. India has announced financial support of US$280 billion, China US$01 trillion and USA US$03 trillion for its citizens. They have been able to reach a much higher proportion of their population.