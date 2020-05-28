Suspected robber killed by shopkeeper in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected robber was killed by a shopkeeper on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media showed a man trying to steal cash from a general store as his companion stood outside the shop on a motorcycle. The shopkeeper opened fire and killed him on the spot while his companion managed to escape the scene.

The Sacchal police reached the place of the incident and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as Taimur Khan, son of Maqsood Khan.

The police also seized a fake pistol from his possession. It was reported that the robber had joined police force in 2011 but was later dismissed from his service. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.