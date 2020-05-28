Aggression at LoC: Rehman Malik asks govt to move UNSC against India

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik urged the government to take the case of continuous unprovoked Indian aggression across Line of Control (LoC) and targeting civilian population by India to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

”Pakistan must take the international community into confidence about Indian anti-Pakistan war plans, recent consistent LOC violation and now high level drone spying violence,” he said while strongly condemning the Indian continuous aggression across LoC.

Rehman Malik said that Nepal has shown resistance for the first time ignoring earlier influence of India. He said that it is obviously because of some understanding somewhere China has increased its influence. “India is out of nowhere and without any violation have started inflecting four undisputed Chinese areas”, he added.

Rehman Malik said that in fact India wants to make a double road along with Chinese borders to take its artillery and heavy weaponry along the actual control line and both India and China had agreed on this ‘Actual Control Line’.

He said that on the other had PM Modi has increased its aggression across LOC and killing civilian every day in order to provoke Pakistan.

He said that counter statements between China and USA are getting serious which cannot be ignored in present given situation. “Actually India is trying to push the world towards WW-III,” he said.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Modi who uses his tongue more than his brain is likely to fall in the hands of its masters in West. He said Modi earlier had been threating Pakistan and now China and India must not forget that any such initiatives of Warcraft venture will be dangerous for this region and loser will be India.

He suggested that Pakistan should not feel comfortable with developing situation with India as India will take its initiative of war with China subject to clearance from western masters.

Rehman Malik said that it is high time for Pakistani government to get out of merely issuing statements and tweets but should place a resolution in UNSC about the war like

situation which is developing in South Asia particularly the India violation on the LOC.

He said that the high quality entry Indian drone is not for Bollywood movie but India is collecting qualitative ground intelligence to implement its evil design against Pakistan hence Pakistan must present a resolution in UNSC to discuss Indian malicious designs to destabilise the regional peace.

He said that government must give a top priority as anything could be expected from Modi to do against Pakistan and China to serve his masters and to divert attention from his internal high level disturbances because of his recent unwise polices.