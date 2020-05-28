Shehryar Afridi visits LoC on Eid day

MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Line of Control (LoC) along Chakothi Sector on Eidul Fitr and paid glowing tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering matchless sacrifices for their just cause.

During his visit to the Chokothi sector, the Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir spent time with soldiers deployed at forward posts.

General Officer Commanding Murree Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz accompanied him on visit to LoC and briefed him on the situation.

Addressing the troops, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Kashmir beats in the heart of every Pakistani.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a vibrant ambassador of Kashmir in the world, by presenting the case of Kashmir with a new angle and garnering attention.

Shehryar Khan Afridi urged the world community to take notice of the massive human rights violations by the Indian occupant forces in held valley and impose economic and military sanctions on India.

He said Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the subcontinent and added that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable.