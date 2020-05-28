Martyred cop laid to rest

KARAK: Head constable Amjadullah, who embraced martyrdom in police encounter in Kohat, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Dodhakhel area here on Wednesday.District Police Officer, Karak, Nausher Khan Mohmand offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. According to a press release, Amjadullah embraced martyrdom in an encounter with the outlaws at Lal Mela area in Kohat last night.

His funeral prayer was attended by MNA Shahid Khan Khattak and MPA Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel and people of all walks of life.The lawmakers also paid tributes to the sacrifices of Police Department in the war on terror. They vowed to extend all-out support to the Police Department in its struggle against the outlaws and restoration of peace in the region.