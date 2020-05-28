Modi enemy of regional peace, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the greatest enemy of regional peace and of his country.

Talking a Kashmiri delegation led by PTI Member from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Mirza Abubakar Jarral at Governor House here on Wednesday, he said the war hysteria of RSS-minded Modi had put the regional peace at stake while he had made life of the Kashmiri Muslims a hell.

The governor said Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris and Indian Muslims in their worst trial in history. He said the country’s defence was in safe hands and any misadventure by the Indian forces across Pakistani borders will get tit-for-tat response. He said Pakistan had always preached peace and advocated resolution of longstanding issues through dialogue in the region, adding that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be deemed its weakness.

Sarwar urged the international community to take stern notice of India’s war hysteria, atrocities against the Kashmiri Muslims and genocide of Indian Muslims urgently. He hailed the international voices against Indian Hindutva. He said human rights were being quelled while the minorities butchered under the Hindutva slogan in India, adding that India was committing the worst terrorism in the world against the Muslims of India and Kashmir.

Sarwar also condemned Indian government act of using coronavirus as a weapon to discriminate against the Muslims and minorities in India, adding that it was the worst murder of basic human rights.

Governor Sarwar said Narendra Modi and RSS were two sides of the same coin as their agenda was enmity of peace and minorities. He reiterated the PTI government’s stance to fight the case of Kashmiri and Indian Muslims at all international forums.