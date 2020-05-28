Flood water inundates, damages crops

BUREWALA: Flood water in the Sutlej River Wednesday wreaked havoc in the suburbs of Mouza Sahuka, Mehro Baloch, Akoka and other residential areas and damaged crops. People were evacuated when the water level rose in the Sutlej River and flood water inundated Mouza Akoka, Sahoka, Mehro Baloch and Bhindi Jatera and affected hundreds of acres of crops. Reportedly, the role of the district administration was not very praiseworthy in evacuating the people from the affected areas.

The locals protested and demanded immediate notice from the higher authorities concerned. Meanwhile, Burewala Tehsildar Zaffar Ali Mughal said flood water submerged in its new channel after breaking a private

bank in the Mouza Majeed Shah and Mouza Akokaand where people reside and cultivate crops in the river pond areas.