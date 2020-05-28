Inflation affecting locals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Locals are facing severe troubles when they find daily use item beyond their purchasing power.
Reportedly, an old man was spotted finding usable things from a heap of rotten and rubbish items in Mohallah Karimpura. Shopkeepers have increased the rates of their commodities.
They have taken a praiseworthy step by arranging cold water for their customers at their shops.