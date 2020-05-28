Suspected robber killed by shopkeeper on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road

A suspected robber was killed by a shopkeeper on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road on Wednesday. The CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media showed a man trying to steal cash from a general store as his companion stood outside the shop on a motorcycle.

The shopkeeper opened fire and killed him on the spot while his companion managed to escape the scene. The Sacchal police reached the place of the incident and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as Taimur Khan, son of Maqsood Khan.

The police also seized a fake pistol from his possession. It was reported that the robber had joined police force in 2011 but was later dismissed from his service. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Teenager dies

A boy riding a motorcycle was killed while the other was injured in a road accident near ICI bridge. They were taken to the Civil Hospital where 15-year-old boy, who is yet to be identified, succumbed to his injuries while 20-year-old Abdullah, son of Tayyab, remained admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

Man injured

A man was injured in Natha Khan Goth during a fight on Wednesday. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention where he was identified as Sameer, son of Iqbal.

The Shah Faisal Colony police said the man got injured after being hit by a sharp material during a fight with his neighbour. The attacker managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.