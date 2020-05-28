Water shortage hits Pindi

Rawalpindi:Residents of a number of localities of Rawalpindi have complained of shortage of water supply with the mercury level going up day-by-day.

Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Umar Road, Arya Mohallah, Sadiqabad asked the authorities concerned to take notice of the scarcity of water in their areas for last several days.

Muhammad Yousaf from Dhoke Elahi Bukush said a number of complaints have been registered with the concerned department but no action was taken so far. Another resident, Atif Butt, of Arya Mohallah said they registered several complaints but the authorities turned a deaf ear to their genuine problem.

“People of this area have to fetch water from far-flung areas to cater to their daily needs,” he added. On the other hand, an official of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) claimed that there is no shortage of water in any area of the city.