PO arrested

SARGODHA: Police have arrested one proclaimed offender, said police spokesman. A team of Factory Area police conduct a raid under the supervision of SHO Ammara Akram and arrested accused Nadeem. The accused along with his other accomplices had committed a robbery in 2019 and went into hiding. He had been arrested by the police in a dramatic manner.