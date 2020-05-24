close
Sun May 24, 2020
May 24, 2020

PO arrested

National

APP
May 24, 2020

SARGODHA: Police have arrested one proclaimed offender, said police spokesman. A team of Factory Area police conduct a raid under the supervision of SHO Ammara Akram and arrested accused Nadeem. The accused along with his other accomplices had committed a robbery in 2019 and went into hiding. He had been arrested by the police in a dramatic manner.

