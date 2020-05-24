Queen Elizabeth saddened over plane crash

ISLAMABAD: Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II has expressed condolences to Pakistan and families of those died in the Friday’s PIA plane crash in Karachi.

In a message, the queen said: “Prince Philip and I have been saddened by the news of the plane crash near Karachi on Friday. We send our most sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of those who died, and to the Pakistani people, particularly at the time of Eid. Elizabeth R”

Earlier, British foreign secretary Diminic Raab said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the plane crash and loss of life in Karachi and my thoughts are with all those affected in this terrible tragedy.”

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Christian Turner, in a message said that he was deeply saddened by tragic PK8303 plane crash in Karachi.

He said: “Thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones.”

He said that the British High Commission was in touch with local authorities to establish if any Britons were on board.