Covid-19 threat: People asked to stay at home on Eid

PESHAWAR: Contrary to the previous years, the people will be celebrating this Eidul Fitr amid growing fear of coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first Eidul Fitr in the country where politicians, government officials, elders and head of various families and organizations have requested their near and dears to stay at home instead of visiting them for exchanging Eid greetings.

Before coronavirus pandemic, the elders and leaders would feel the absence of their near and dears on such occasions. In the past, the elders would make special arrangements to receive guests at their homes and hujras but the coronavirus has made them change this tradition.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have also requested the people to celebrate this Eid with simplicity. The chief minister said he himself would not meet anyone and asked his cabinet ministers and advisers to avoid social gatherings on Eid.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shahzad and PTI MNA Arbab Sher Ali and others have asked their followers to stay at home to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In their separate chats with The News, the leaders from various religious and political parties said since the government, doctors and Ulema have clearly stated to avoid social gathering, observe social distancing and avoid hand-shake, the people should follow the directives and it would be not possible if the people continued visiting each other on Eid.

Arbab Shahzad and Arbab Sher Ali have announced they would not meet the people at their hujras at this Eid.

Both the leaders said that violating SOPs could spread coronavirus and urged the workers of PTI and other parties to create awareness among the people.

They said the people should avoid unnecessary engagements, travelling and suspend their activities outside their homes. They said the coronavirus could be defeated with unity and the people would have to demonstrate maturity and create awareness among the people. It, they said, was the responsibility of every individual to protect himself as well as their family members from the coronavirus. Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir also asked the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and avoid social gatherings. The general public did not follow the precautionary measures and trampled the so-called SOPs after the relaxation of the lockdown by the government. The people should show maturity and follow the preventive measures on Eid.