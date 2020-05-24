Police claim arresting kidnappers

DIR: The police here claimed to have arrested kidnappers from Patawo area in Upper Dir district who had kidnapped a hosiery seller.

District Police Officer Mian Naseeb Jan said that acting on tip-off the police conducted a raid and arrested the kidnappers. The official said the accused had kidnapped a hosiery seller. However, he fled from their captivity and informed the police. The DPO said that the kidnapped person told the police that the kidnapers had beaten him up during captivity and the marks of the torture could be seen on his body.

Naseeb Jan said that after registering the first information report the police comprised a special team to conduct raids for the arrest of the kidnappers. He said that the police also recovered the weapons and the snatched money and motorcycle from the kidnappers.

He said that one Kalashnikov, one rifle, five magazines, 360 rounds 7.62 bore, and Rs31,000 in cash were recovered from kidnappers during the raid.