IAEA to provide latest testing labs to Pakistan

Islamabad: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will provide COVID-19 testing equipment worth more than 100,000 euros to Pakistan in response to a request made by the country.

The equipment includes Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine, Biohazard Safety Level (BSL) level-3 cabinets, testing kits and related paraphernalia to set up a complete testing laboratory. Some of the equipment including the latest real-time PCR machine has already reached Pakistan.

On a request made by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), IAEA has agreed to provide a complete second set including a large number of testing kits by more than doubling the amount provided by PAEC. The contribution will help Pakistan increase its reliable testing capability for COVID-19.

The gesture shows the IAEA’s dedication to welfare of its member states. The Technical Cooperation Department of the Agency is leading this effort. The Chairman of PAEC Muhammad Naeem is also sending a letter of thanks to DG IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, for his support to Pakistan. The letter will be delivered to DG IAEA personally by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Austria in Vienna.

Pakistan is among the founding members of IAEA and has been playing an active role in the Agency’s programme since 1957. In the past, the Agency also played an effective role in control of pests that destroy agricultural produce all over the world.